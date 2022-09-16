NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,724,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,846 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,481,000 after buying an additional 2,102,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.40.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $86.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

