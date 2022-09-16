NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Stock Price Down 6%

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.81. Approximately 86,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 124,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextSource Materials from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

NextSource Materials Stock Down 6.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$278.27 million and a P/E ratio of -5.03.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its principal mineral property is the Molo graphite mine that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

Featured Stories

