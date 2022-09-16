NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.33-$7.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. NICE also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.82-$1.92 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NICE to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NICE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $255.50.

NICE Stock Down 1.7 %

NICE stock opened at $202.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.86. NICE has a twelve month low of $179.13 and a twelve month high of $319.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of NICE by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 45.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

