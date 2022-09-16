Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF) Short Interest Update

Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nilfisk Holding A/S Price Performance
Shares of NLFKF remained flat at $33.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nilfisk Holding A/S has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.00.
About Nilfisk Holding A/S
