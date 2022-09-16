Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Short Interest Update

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the August 15th total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 768,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Price Performance

NASDAQ NISN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 68,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,025. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $22.80 million and a P/E ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 265,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 2,772.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 104,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

