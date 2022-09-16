Norish (LON:NSH) Stock Price Up 775%

Shares of Norish Plc (LON:NSH – Get Rating) rose 775% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 178.87 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.11). Approximately 14,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 15,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.24).

Norish Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £52.62 million and a P/E ratio of 28.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 175 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

About Norish

(Get Rating)

Norish Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides temperature controlled warehousing and logistics services to food manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, retailers, and distributors. The company operates through Product Sourcing Business, Temperature Controlled, and Dairy Farming segments. It offers bonded and cold storage, handling, blast freezing, de-vanning, picking and packing, and cross-docking and distribution services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norish and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.