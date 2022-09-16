Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Announces Dividend of $0.11

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1134 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st.

Norsk Hydro ASA Price Performance

Shares of NHYDY opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 71.00 to 70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.40.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.