North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,680.95

Shares of North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,680.95 ($44.48) and traded as low as GBX 3,550 ($42.90). North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 3,550 ($42.90), with a volume of 2,492 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,679.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,779.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £471.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 778.97.

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

