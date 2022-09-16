NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Shares Down 1.5%

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.08. Approximately 670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWHUF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$15.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0516 per share. This is a positive change from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%.

(Get Rating)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.