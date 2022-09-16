Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.71-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $214.00 million-$216.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.96 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.96-$3.02 EPS.
Novanta Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NOVT stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.66. 4,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,140. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.57. Novanta has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 227.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Novanta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.
Novanta Company Profile
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novanta (NOVT)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.