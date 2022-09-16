Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.71-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $214.00 million-$216.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.96 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.96-$3.02 EPS.

Novanta Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NOVT stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.66. 4,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,140. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.57. Novanta has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, TheStreet raised Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 227.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Novanta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.