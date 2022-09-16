Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.7 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

NVO stock opened at $103.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $122.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.41.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

