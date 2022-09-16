Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX) Short Interest Update

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the August 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novonix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novonix during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in Novonix during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Novonix during the second quarter worth about $402,000. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novonix Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. 39,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,081. Novonix has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 20.56 and a quick ratio of 20.32.

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

