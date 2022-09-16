NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Up 2%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) shot up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $13.98. 7,659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,181,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on NuScale Power to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

NuScale Power Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 14,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $153,471.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.