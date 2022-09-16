Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Gap Down to $2.30

Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.30, but opened at $2.15. Nutex Health shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 4,055 shares traded.

Nutex Health Stock Down 10.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nutex Health

Nutex Health Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutex Health during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

