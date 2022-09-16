Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Down 21.4% in August

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXJ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $164,000.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:NXJ traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.65. 134,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,392. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

