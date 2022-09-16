NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,143 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 326.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,718 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,129,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,227 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 26,467 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 150,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,530,000 after buying an additional 81,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.3 %

TD traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.67. The stock had a trading volume of 98,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $58.64 and a 52 week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.696 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.36.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

