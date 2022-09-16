NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $1,012,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,650,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.8 %

MPC stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.39. 215,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,231,599. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.87. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $56.08 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.