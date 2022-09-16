NuWave Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 1,116.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in M&T Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock traded down $5.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.08. 18,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

Several research firms have commented on MTB. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.64.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

