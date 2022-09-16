NuWave Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244,622 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,115,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.24. 209,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,471,763. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.58. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.58.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

