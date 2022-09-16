NuWave Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 1.2% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 125.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

MMM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,887,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.92 and its 200-day moving average is $141.07. 3M has a 1 year low of $115.98 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

