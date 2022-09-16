NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New $745,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,745 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000. Stryker accounts for about 1.0% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.29.

Stryker Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $6.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,192. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

