NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,443 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $239,830 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $2.26 on Friday, reaching $88.72. The stock had a trading volume of 23,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,850. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.03.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

