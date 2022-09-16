NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 467.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,764,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,008,000 after buying an additional 1,192,753 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,865,000 after buying an additional 110,920 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $6.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.54. 34,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,929. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.14.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

