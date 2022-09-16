NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.5% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $71.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,717,023. The company has a market capitalization of $151.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

