O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.20-$2.40 EPS.

NYSE OI traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 24,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

