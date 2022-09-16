O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Cuts Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Kimco Realty accounts for 4.4% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned about 0.06% of Kimco Realty worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,523.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 29.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of KIM stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.37. 154,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com lowered Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.