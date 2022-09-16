Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $3.43 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 11.02.

Oatly Group Price Performance

OTLY stock opened at 2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.94. Oatly Group has a 52-week low of 2.75 and a 52-week high of 17.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 4.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.02. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of 178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 183.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 56.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,811,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,828,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645,597 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,510 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,870,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,737,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,922 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,424,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 217,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

