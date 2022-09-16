Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $3.43 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.00.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 11.02.
Oatly Group Price Performance
OTLY stock opened at 2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.94. Oatly Group has a 52-week low of 2.75 and a 52-week high of 17.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 4.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 56.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,811,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,828,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645,597 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,510 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,870,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,737,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,922 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,424,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 217,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.
Oatly Group Company Profile
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
