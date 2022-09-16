Occam.Fi Tops One Day Volume of $50,353.00 (OCC)

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, Occam.Fi has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Occam.Fi has a market cap of $4.44 million and $50,353.00 worth of Occam.Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Occam.Fi coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000278 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Occam.Fi

Occam.Fi is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Occam.Fi’s total supply is 99,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,916,372 coins. Occam.Fi’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Occam.Fi is https://reddit.com/r/OccamFi.

Occam.Fi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Occam.fi is a suite of DeFi solutions tailored for Cardano. Designed to deliver market-leading launchpad capabilities, DEX tools, and liquidity pools. The first component of Occam.fi’s ecosystem is its decentralised funding platform, or launchpad, called OccamRazer. Through this launchpad, the next generation of disruptive Cardano applications can undertake significant capital raises through OccamRazer's IDO capabilities. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

