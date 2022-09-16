Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.74.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $65.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 538,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,239,826,668.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 538,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 27,044,561 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,641,061 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 80,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $934,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

