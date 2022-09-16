Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Short Interest Update

Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 83.0% from the August 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ocean Thermal Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CPWR stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.01. 750,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,258. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Ocean Thermal Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

About Ocean Thermal Energy

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of projects for renewable power generation, desalinated water production, and air conditioning worldwide. It designs and develops ocean thermal energy conversion, and seawater and lake water air conditioning plants for commercial properties, utilities, and municipalities.

