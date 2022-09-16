Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Short Interest Update

Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 83.0% from the August 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ocean Thermal Energy Stock Performance
Shares of CPWR stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.01. 750,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,258. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Ocean Thermal Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04.
About Ocean Thermal Energy
