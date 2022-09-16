OG Fan Token (OG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.87 Million

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, OG Fan Token has traded down 10% against the dollar. OG Fan Token has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and $4.87 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OG Fan Token coin can now be bought for $5.52 or 0.00027996 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000410 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00029734 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000570 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

About OG Fan Token

OG is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here. OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios.

OG Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences.The OG Fan Token (OG) is a utility token that gives OG fans a tokenized share of influence on team decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, team recognition, and more.OG token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by OG. OG is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including:Exclusive discounts on official OG merchandise.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OG Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OG Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

