Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.80

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49.80 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 49.80 ($0.60), with a volume of 409802 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.70 ($0.62).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Old Mutual from GBX 88 ($1.06) to GBX 83 ($1.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Old Mutual alerts:

Old Mutual Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.71. The firm has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 522.00.

Old Mutual Cuts Dividend

Old Mutual Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Old Mutual’s dividend payout ratio is presently 775.11%.

(Get Rating)

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.