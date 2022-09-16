Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading 20.8% Higher

Shares of Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Rating) were up 20.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 122,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 70,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Omineca Mining and Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.82. The company has a market cap of C$19.81 million and a PE ratio of -8.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14.

About Omineca Mining and Metals

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 51,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia; and the Fraser Canyon project located in the province of British Columbia.

