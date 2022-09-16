OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Short Interest Update

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoSec Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 334,849 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ ONCS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 20,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,809. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. OncoSec Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

