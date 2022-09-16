Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Down to $4.99

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $4.78. Opera shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 18 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OPRA shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Opera from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Opera from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Opera from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Opera Stock Down 4.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15. The company has a market cap of $514.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). Opera had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 26.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its position in Opera by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 796,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 218,992 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Opera in the 1st quarter valued at $722,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Opera in the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Opera by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Opera by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 32,718 shares during the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

