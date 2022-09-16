Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Down to $4.99

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $4.78. Opera shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 18 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on OPRA shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Opera from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Opera from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Opera from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Opera Stock Down 4.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15. The company has a market cap of $514.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Opera

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). Opera had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 26.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Opera by 66.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Opera by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Opera during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Opera by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 32,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Opera by 7.4% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 107,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

