Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,932 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.2% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,399,174 shares of company stock worth $164,289,224 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $68.96. The stock had a trading volume of 413,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,136,021. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average of $74.89. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

