Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Stolper Co

Stolper Co boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,185 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 2.1% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock worth $164,289,224 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.35. 492,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,136,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.89. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

