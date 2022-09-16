Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded down $1.66 on Friday, reaching $68.58. 329,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,136,021. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock worth $164,289,224. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

