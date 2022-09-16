Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,425 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $164,289,224 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $69.01. 124,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,136,021. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $186.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average of $74.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

