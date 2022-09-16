Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $84.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.17.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $70.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.93. Oracle has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,399,174 shares of company stock worth $164,289,224 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

