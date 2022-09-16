ORAO Network Market Capitalization Reaches $90,326.34 (ORAO)

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. ORAO Network has a market cap of $90,326.34 and $39,141.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ORAO Network has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One ORAO Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 326.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13,483.12 or 0.67533958 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 590.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00102296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00829669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ORAO Network

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORAO utility token is the heart's blood of the ORAO network. It serves as its central unit of staking and exchange. Anyone wishing to become a data provider or data buyer must stake an amount of tokens, and payments for data are made with the token as well.”

