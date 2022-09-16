OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Short Interest Update

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,660,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 10,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OrganiGram

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 11.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.04.

OrganiGram Price Performance

OrganiGram Company Profile

Shares of OGI stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

