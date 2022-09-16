Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Insider Sells $224,424.00 in Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $224,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC stock traded down $1.96 on Friday, reaching $81.65. 1,854,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,221. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.44%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 419,593 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 18,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

