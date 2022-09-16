Owens Corning to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the construction company on Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%.

Owens Corning has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Owens Corning has a payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Owens Corning to earn $11.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $83.61 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

Insider Activity

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,793.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,793.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 9.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 15.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Owens Corning by 611.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

