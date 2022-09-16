Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of Oxford BioDynamics stock opened at GBX 14 ($0.17) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.97. Oxford BioDynamics has a 12 month low of GBX 11.05 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 53.60 ($0.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures for use in medical testing kits, disease prediction, diagnosis, and treatment.

