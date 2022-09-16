PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Short Interest Update

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PACW stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.21. 2,534,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,897. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.38.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 71,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 347,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,977,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PACW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading

