Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PGY stock opened at $11.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Pagaya Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,270,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,660,000.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.