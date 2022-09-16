PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.12–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $365.00 million-$370.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.13 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.04–$0.03 EPS.

Shares of PD traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.59. 23,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.80. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.68.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Elena Gomez sold 25,166 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $629,904.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,777.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 25,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $629,904.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,777.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $27,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,388 shares in the company, valued at $21,109,931.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,781,040 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,783,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,939,000 after purchasing an additional 80,474 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,557,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,643,000 after buying an additional 24,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,479,000 after buying an additional 29,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after buying an additional 87,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

