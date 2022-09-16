Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) Plans GBX 3.75 Dividend

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Palace Capital stock opened at GBX 258 ($3.12) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £113.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 275.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 270.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Palace Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 230 ($2.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 297 ($3.59).

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

