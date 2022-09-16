Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) Plans GBX 3.75 Dividend

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Palace Capital Stock Performance
Palace Capital stock opened at GBX 258 ($3.12) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £113.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 275.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 270.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Palace Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 230 ($2.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 297 ($3.59).
Palace Capital Company Profile
